Family uses Find My iPhone to locate woman who crashed 200 feet below Calif. highway

California crash

Rescue personnel use a gurney to rescue a crash victim from a deep ravine after concerned family members used Find My iPhone to locate a woman who crashed on a highway in the San Bernardino mountains after leaving a family gathering on Christmas Day.

LOS ANGELES — A woman who went missing after leaving a Christmas gathering with family was located 200 feet below California's Highway 18 in a mountainous area north of San Bernardino only after relatives used the Find My iPhone feature to spot her, fire officials said.

The unidentified woman is believed to have crashed sometime overnight after leaving her family's Christmas Day gathering. The crash went unreported for hours, with the woman inside the car and the wreck out of the view of drivers on the highway.

On Monday, San Bernardino County fire officials said in a Facebook post that her family became concerned when they couldn't get in touch with her.

Relatives activated the Find My iPhone feature to track her down, eventually leading them to the highway near the San Bernardino community of North Park, fire officials said. Once relatives spotted the vehicle down in the brush, they called 911 for help.

Paramedic crews responded and reached the vehicle, which was found on its side.

Firefighters used urban search and rescue equipment to raise the woman up to the road, where an ambulance took her to a nearby trauma center. The woman suffered serious injuries, fire officials said.

