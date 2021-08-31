Family vows to win freedom of US journalist held in Myanmar

Fenster's next hearing is scheduled for next week, according to his brother, Bryan Fenster.

His family wanted to raise awareness about his detention and call for his immediate release on humanitarian grounds.

Danny Fenster told his lawyer in July that he believed he had COVID-19, but prison authorities denied he was infected. The Fensters say they have not spoken to Danny since Aug. 1. During that conversation, they came to believe that he had indeed contracted the coronavirus.

“He still was having some brain fog, loss of taste and smell, some fatigue,” mother Rose Fenster said, adding that her son has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. government and press freedom associations have been pushing for Danny Fenster’s release.

“It's 100 days, and he's not home, which is frustrating,” Bryan Fenster said Tuesday. “But we know that at the highest levels this is a top priority. And resources are being used to secure his release."