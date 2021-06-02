Far-right groups reeling amid fallout from Capitol insurrection

"Like 'Unite the Right,' there is a huge disaster, a P.R. disaster, and now they've got the attention of the feds. And it's even more intense now because they have the national security apparatus breathing down their necks," he added.

But others believe President Joe Biden's victory and the Jan. 6 investigation, the largest federal prosecution in history, might animate the militia movement — fueled by an anti-government anger.

"We're already seeing a lot of this rhetoric being spewed in an effort to pull in people," said Freddy Cruz, a Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst who studies anti-government groups. "It's very possible that people will become energized and try to coordinate more activity given that we have a Democratic president in office."

The insurrectionists who descended on the nation's capital briefly disrupted the certification of Biden's presidential win and sent terrified lawmakers running for their lives.

The mob marched to the Capitol and broke through police barricades and overwhelmed officers, violently shoving their way into the building to chants of "Hang Mike Pence" and "Stop the Steal." Some rioters came prepared with pepper spray, baseball bats and other weapons.