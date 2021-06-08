Far-right Idaho Republicans battle to control party, state

The atmosphere is so charged that lawmakers approved extra spending to bring more Idaho State Police troopers to the 100-year-old Statehouse — even when the Legislature isn’t in session. A doorway pane shattered last year when Bundy and others pushed their way into the House gallery that had limited seating due to the pandemic.

The schism also played out dramatically late last month when far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order during a short stint as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little was out of the state. She ordered a statewide ban on mask mandates, which were already in place in some cities and counties, without consulting them or Little.

Her action came about a week after she announced her run to unseat Little in 2022. She and Little were each elected in 2018. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don't run on a combined ticket.

The next day Little, who has never issued a statewide mask mandate, repealed McGeachin's order. The typically reserved first-term governor called McGeachin's action an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

Little touts his own conservative credentials by saying he's made Idaho the least regulated state following a pruning of administrative rules after he took office.