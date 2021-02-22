Far-right lawmaker named head of Oregon Republican Party

“Don’t be violent, take action, trust in God and take down these fools in 2022,” Heard said.

On Dec. 21, Heard encouraged a demonstration where protesters stormed the state Capitol, which was closed to the public during an emergency legislative session to deal with the pandemic. Protesters also pepper-sprayed police, smashed windows and assaulted journalists.

“I’m in full support of your right to enter your Capitol building,” Heard told the crowd.

A fellow Republican lawmaker is under investigation after security video showed he opened the door to let the mob in.

Heard, who is from the town of Roseburg, also belongs to a group called Citizens Against Tyranny, which claims Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is infringing on their rights by having ordered businesses to shut down, people to wear masks and follow other safety measures.

The group posted the names of people who reported violations of the rules to state authorities, calling them “filthy traitors.” Heard has since said the group’s leaders had never decided to publish the names, and the list was taken down.