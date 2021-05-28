Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

Klaver said the verdict was an emotional moment for relatives of Tibbetts, calling the outcome a “weight off of everyone's shoulders." Several of her relatives, including her mother, had watched the proceedings daily in a conference room across from the courtroom, where the public was banned due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, said they were disappointed in the verdict and would appeal. They said that their client had never wavered since 2018 from the story that he told on the witness stand about the two masked men that he claims were responsible. They said the decision to call him to testify was an easy one.

“We can tell you that getting to know Cristhian Bahena, we are very surprised that he would be the kind of person that would commit a crime like this,” Chad Frese said. “He is nothing but a soft-spoken, respectful, kind person.”

They said they would renew their arguments that Bahena Rivera’s statements to police were coerced and should be suppressed, along with the discovery of Tibbetts’ body that followed.