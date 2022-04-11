Farmers fight developers in Indiana urban sprawl fight, and the farmers win

Part of the land targeted for the new housing is already zoned residential.
The developer, Sloan Avenue Land Opportunities, requested the zoning on the remainder of the parcel be changed from agriculture to residential.
Todd Leeth, an attorney representing the developer, said there’s room in the proposed subdivision for as many as 308 homes on one-quarter acre lots.
Leeth said the homes, valued at $300,000 to $400,000, would not come as a shock to the surrounding area because it might take 10 years or longer, depending on demand, for all of them to be constructed.
“The service industry, the economy, the government will all have time over that period of time to react to the growing population,” he said.
Last month the commissioners, expressing a need for more new housing, gave preliminary approval to the zoning request after the LaPorte County Planning Commission, on a split vote the previous month, endorsed the project.
At the request of the commissioners, Leeth said he recently met with landowners near the proposed development to address their concerns.
He said one adjustment in the plans was increasing the space between the development and farmland to reduce any risk of chemicals drifting over to the subdivision while being sprayed on crops.
Farmers, already weary over complaints about the smell of manure from city dwellers moving to an agricultural area, didn’t budge in their opposition.
Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said there were still too many unanswered questions for him to put his final stamp of approval on the project.
Mrozinski also said the parcels for each home on the drawings seem not large enough.
“To me, it looks like a trailer park. I don’t like small lots,” he said.
Leeth said the lots are standard size for most subdivisions.
The developers will have to reapply for a zoning change and go through the approvals process again from very beginning if they want to further pursue the project, said Shaw Friedman, the attorney for the commissioners.
Friedman said it would take about one year for another zoning request to come back to the commissioners for reconsideration.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: El Salto, Buona Beef, Billco Barbershop, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opening; Italian restaurant closing
Coming soon
Starting construction soon
Reopen
Open
Coming soon
Relocating
New ownership
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.