Farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears

Sand that blew off farmers’ fields is piled up in a ditch outside Lingo, N.M., near the Texas-New Mexico border on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to establish and preserve grasslands to prevent wind erosion as the area becomes increasingly dry.
Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The spring is fed by the Ogallala Aquifer, which is becoming depleted because of irrigation and drought.
Jude Smith, a biologist at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, looks over dry native prairie on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands, which can withstand drought.
Biologist Jude Smith stands on a bluff overlooking an empty saline lake at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The lakes are fed by the Ogallala Aquifer, which has been become increasingly dry because of irrigation and drought.
Biologist Jude Smith looks over native grasses at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands, which can survive drought and prevent wind erosion. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers
Jude Smith, a biologist at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, looks at a big mound of sand on his property on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A dust storm deposited the sand over a two-day period this spring. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands to help hold soil in place.
Tim Black uses binoculars to check out a newborn calf on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Biologist Jude Smith discusses how native grasslands can survive drought and prevent wind erosion as he looks over prairie at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Tex., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands as the area becomes increasingly dry.
Tim Black tosses unscented laundry detergent into a stock tank at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, to reduce bloating in his cattle. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black stands in a pasture of wheat and grass at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black holds a container of unscented laundry detergent near a stock tank on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black, left, stops to talk to his son, Tyler, on their farm in Muleshoe, Texas, on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmers now raise cattle and have planted some land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up.
A natural spring fed by the Ogallala Aquifer fills a stock tank that provides water for wildlife at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The aquifer has become increasingly dry because of irrigation and drought.
Tim Black uses his tractor's GPS system while planting grass seed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black adjusts the water application rate on a pivot for a newly planted field on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grass – and rations water use -- because the Ogallala Aquifer is drying up.
Cattle run toward feed on Tim Black's Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants on some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black's cattle eat feed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, because the pasture is not yet tall enough to turn them out. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black climbs down from his tractor that he's using to sow grass on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Tim Black loads grass seed into a drill on his tractor before sowing the seed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
A cow nurses her 4-month-old calf at Tim Black's Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up.
Water is being applied to a wheat field at Tim Black's Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grass – and rations water use -- because the Ogallala Aquifer is drying up.
Tyler Black adjusts a spray head on a pivot at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, as he prepares a pasture for grass-planting. Black and his father raise cattle and plant pasture in wheat and some native grass – and ration water use -- because the Ogallala Aquifer is being depleted.
Tim Black checks on native grasses growing on his farm in Muleshoe, Tex., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Black planted the grasses to help keep soil from blowing and to provide grazing for his cattle. More farmers are planting native grasses as the Ogallala aquifer dries up, making irrigation of traditional crops more difficult.
In this photo provided by Jude Smith, sand blowing off fields creates a dust storm near Morton, Texas, on May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, to preserve and establish grasslands as the area becomes increasingly dry.
By TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press
MULESHOE, Texas (AP) — For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons (3,785 liters) a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.
But groundwater that sustained generations is drying up, creating another problem across the Southern plains: Without enough rain or groundwater for crops, soil can blow away — as it did during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
“We wasted the hell out of the water,” says Muleshoe, Texas, farmer Tim Black, recalling how farmers irrigated when he was a kid. Water flooded furrows or sprayed in high arcs before farmers adopted more efficient center-pivot systems.
His grandfather could reach water with a post-hole digger. Black is lucky to draw 50 gallons (189 liters) a minute from wells up to 400 feet (122 meters) deep.
Now farmers are facing tough choices, especially in parts of Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Some are growing less-thirsty crops or improving irrigation. Others, like Black, are replacing some cash crops with cattle and pastureland.
And more are planting native grasses that go dormant during drought, while deep roots hold soil and green with the slightest rain.