Fashionable Grammys: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles' boas

NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto-inspired look zipped allll the way down and Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver gown with gold accents by Louis Vuitton at the Grammys as music's big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars.

Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja's revealing look included cat-claw zips on each arm and a feathered skirt.

“I want to be the cat lady, so let me be that,” she said.

Erivo's gown included a low cutout at the front with a gold bib effect at the top and a gold belt, while DaBaby brightened up a drastically pared-down red carpet in a bright mustard and green floral suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Erivo didn't hit the carpet, but she made a statement nevertheless. Her gown was adorned with more than 60,000 glass beads, crystals and sequins. She topped off the look with jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Dua Lipa also sparkled, in a pink sequin Versace gown with a butterfly motif. The body-skimming gown included cutouts at the hips and a sexy high slit.

“It was really cool to collaborate,” she said of the look.

Billie Eilish matched her long nails to a loose pink and black trouser look by Gucci, her hat and face mask also a match.