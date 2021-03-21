Fast vaccine rollout backfired in some US states, plus more virus news

Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better.
A surprising new analysis found that states such as South Carolina, Florida and Missouri that raced ahead of others to offer the vaccine to ever-larger groups of people have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut.
The explanation, as experts see it, is that the rapid expansion of eligibility caused a surge in demand too big for some states to handle and led to serious disarray. Vaccine supplies proved insufficient or unpredictable, websites crashed and phone lines became jammed, spreading confusion, frustration and resignation among many people. Read more:
Here's an update on virus-related developments.
- Miami Beach is setting an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, officials announced, after hard partying spring breakers trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing.
- Saturday marked the 10th straight day on which more than 1 million passengers traveled through American airports. The TSA reported 1,369,180 travelers passed through security checkpoints, a day after air passengers set a pandemic record when 1,468,516 traveled through TSA security. That's a worrying sign for health experts: Although millions of Americans have been vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people avoid travel.
- After Saturday's news that no spectators from abroad will be allowed at 2021's Tokyo Olympics, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Sunday to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.
- If you didn’t pay attention to college basketball until the NCAA Tournament, the good news is you didn’t miss much. The regular season was a revolving door, the schedule and sometimes even the final score determined by which players and teams were entering the sport’s COVID-19 protocols and which were coming out. Day 2 of the tournament was just like that. Oregon beat Virginia Commonwealth 1-0 — technically scored a “no-contest” — and advances to meet Iowa because because multiple players on the VCU side tested positive.
- Local bars and halls run by VFW and American Legion posts — those community staples where vets commiserate over beers and people celebrate weddings and other milestones — were already struggling when the pandemic hit. After years of declining membership, restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 became a death blow for many.
- The first 12 months of the pandemic represent a lost year for many in the largest group of grandparents in U.S. history. But now there's some hope as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week offered some beginning steps forward for Year 2, saying fully vaccinated grandparents could visit in a single household with healthy children and grandchildren without masks or other special precautions.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.