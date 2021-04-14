Fatal police shooting at hospital caught on officer bodycams

Within the next minute, the officer told his fellow officer to get Jackson's arm around him. “He's got a gun,” the officer said.

Over about three minutes, officers outside the room shouted dozens of commands at Jackson, lying on the floor, to put his right hand over his head with his left hand. One Columbus officer was still in the room, behind the bed, with his gun pointed in Jackson's direction, video showed.

“I’m just scared, guys,” Jackson said at one point. Later, he said, “So if I move y'all not going to shoot me. They’re not going to shoot me?” He also told officers he wasn't going to do anything and that he was leaning on his right hand.

A police officer instructed Jackson again to raise his right hand.

“Slowly put your right hand up in the air. Slowly,” she said. When Jackson said he was putting the gun down, the officer replied, “Do not touch the gun. Let go of the gun and put both of your hands up over your head.”

The second use of the stun gun, the shot and then the police shooting erupted within seconds after her orders, the video showed.