Father angry after teacher cuts biracial daughter's hair

A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child's hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said Monday he also is considering taking his daughter, Jurnee, out of Mount Pleasant Public Schools and enrolling her in a private school.

On March 24, Jurnee arrived home from Ganiard Elementary with much of the hair on one side cut. She said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on the school bus, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press.

Two days later — after complaining to the principal and having Jurnee's hair styled at a salon with an asymmetrical cut to make the differing lengths less obvious — Jurnee arrived home with the hair on the other side cut.

"She was crying," Hoffmeyer said. "She was afraid of getting in trouble for getting her hair cut."

"I asked what happened and said 'I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,'" he continued. "She said 'but dad, it was the teacher.' The teacher cut her hair to even it out."

Hoffmeyer said the explanations he has received from the principal and the district have done little to appease him.