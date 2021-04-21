Father of West Yellowstone grizzly mauling victim remembers helpful son

Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.

“I figure he was running on adrenaline,” said Chuck Mock, his father, who revealed details of the incident relayed to him by his son’s rescuers.

In Carl’s right hand he held a canister of bear spray he’d used to fend off the attack, his dominant left hand having been “chomped up” as he tried to protect his neck and head from the fierce assault. One of the bear’s teeth had punctured Carl’s skull leaving him concussed and his brain was swelling from the injuries.

“They knew he had for sure launched off his mace because there was even mace on his clothes,” Chuck said, theorizing that the bear may have attacked Carl from behind.

Rescue

The grizzly, which was protecting a moose carcass stashed nearby, circled Carl as he waited for help. Unfortunately, the emergency responders were at the wrong end of Baker’s Hole Campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone where Carl had lived the past 14 years.