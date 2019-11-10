Father who lost wife, sons says life 'turned upside down'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Langford said his son Devin, 13, was a hero because after the shootings he hid his siblings in the forest and walked 14 miles to a hamlet to get help.

"To be honest with you, my boy's a hero simply because he gave his life for his brothers and sisters," he told ABC News.

"Every one of my children that survived that are living miracles," Langford added. "How many bullet holes were fired into that vehicle . at that horrific scene and how many children were involved. It's amazing. It's amazing. It's beyond amazing that they survived."

Langford said he wants the attackers to face justice.

"I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in justice and forgiveness doesn't rob justice. You don't get justice too much in Mexico," he said.

Langford said he and much of his family are leaving Mexico. Other residents of the hamlets plan to depart in the coming days, leaving the community their families have called home since the 1950s.

"It's not worth living in fear," he told ABC. "The toughest part for me was saying goodbye . saying goodbye to two innocent lives that were cut short and a vibrant wife that lived a life to its fullest that had many friends and was loved by all by everybody."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0