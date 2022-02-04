Father's sleuthing leads to dropped charges in $2.5M marijuana smuggling case at bridge from Canada

A truck driver who hauled $2.5 million worth of marijuana with his cargo of coffee makers can thank his father in India, among others, for clearing him of federal drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office this week dropped drug smuggling and possession charges against Arshdeep Singh, 22, who was stopped June 5, 2020, when crossing into the U.S. at the Peace Bridge.

Singh's father, a police officer, and defense lawyer Robert C. Singer showed Singh was set up by narco-traffickers in Canada who used Singh as a "blind mule" to unknowingly transport nearly 1,790 pounds of marijuana across the border.

Singh spent eight months in custody before a federal magistrate released him in February 2021 at the request of Singer and prosecutors.

Singer credited federal prosecutors and agents "who were willing to look, listen and review this case to ensure that justice was done and an innocent man was not imprisoned any longer."

“The United States Attorney’s Office is always seeking to ensure that justice is achieved," U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said in a statement. "When presented with facts that were not known at the time of an arrest, our office carefully considers those facts and makes the best decision in the interests of justice.”

Singh becomes the second truck driver whose criminal charges were dropped after being arrested in June 2020 at the Peace Bridge. Charges against Prabjot Nagra, then 26, also of India, were dropped a month after officers found 9,472 pounds of marijuana hidden in the commercial truck he was driving. In that case, the marijuana had a street value estimated at about $20 million, making it at the time the largest-ever seizure of marijuana at the U.S.-Canadian border.

A telltale sign when somebody smuggles drugs across the border is a lot of communication between the person transporting drugs and a cartel handler on either the Canadian or American side, Singer said.

In Singh's case, "the only phone calls going back and forth … is between him and his girlfriend and his mother back in India," he said.

"The other break in the case was the investigation his father did," Singer said.

The father got video footage showing that someone else drove the trailer off a trucking company's Brampton, Ontario, shipping yard without permission in the evening and then brought the trailer back before Singh took possession of it and drove toward the border later that night.

The trailer was taken from the yard at 6:40 p.m. and returned at 10:39 p.m. It remains unknown where the other person took the trailer for the four hours. Singer contended a drug trafficking organization off-loaded the pallets containing 1,086 coffee, waffle and espresso makers, loaded seven wood crates containing 1,608 vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana, and then re-loaded the pallets containing the legitimate goods to hide the marijuana in the front of the trailer.

The father talked to one of the dispatchers for the trucking company who pulled security footage from the shipping yard, Singer said.

The footage showed a man with "connections to organized crime and drug smuggling was the one who pulled the trailer off the lot and there was no reason for him to do that," Singer said.

The co-worker whom Singer suspects of setting up Singh was arrested last year in Saskatchewan on charges of transporting marijuana and currency in a tractor trailer, Singer said.

The goods in Singh's trailer were wrapped in black shrink wrap as far into the 50-foot trailer as Singh could see, but it was dark, so his view was limited, Singer said. He didn't spot anything abnormal, so Singh secured the door and left the yard at 12:13 a.m.

Singh does not have a criminal record and had crossed the border a dozen times before without incident.

But upon entering the customs area at the Peace Bridge at 2:07 a.m., customs officers noticed his trailer did not have a commercial seal securing the back doors. And the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System x-ray exam of the truck indicated inconsistencies between the cargo in the nose of the trailer and that of the rest of the load.

When Customs and Border Protection officers unloaded the trailer, they found the marijuana.

Singh told authorities he didn't know why there wasn't a seal and that he did not verify the contents in the trailer, according to court records.

No trackers or other monitoring devices were discovered in the load, indicating that the criminal organization was not electronically monitoring the load and must have had some trust that it would reach the intended destination, according to an affidavit from a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations at the time Singh was charged.

The shipment was scheduled for delivery to an Amazon facility in Carlisle, Pa., on June 8, 2020. There was no appointment for June 5 to process the shipment in Carlisle, according to court records.

"A criminal organization involved in the smuggling of controlled substances would not risk $2.55 million dollars on a driver who neither knows where to bring the illicit packages, nor could be trusted not to call law enforcement should the packages be discovered," according to the agent's affidavit. "Had Singh actually gone straight to Amazon to deliver the goods, the marijuana would have been immediately detected at that time; yet another risk a criminal organization such as this would not take with such a valuable load."

But efforts by Singer and Singh's father over several months to get Singh released from custody and prove his innocence worked, sparing him a decade-long prison sentence.

Singh, a citizen of India who grew up in the country's Punjab province, traveled to Canada in 2017 to attend college in Mississauga, Ont., where he earned a diploma in computer programming before returning to India. In January 2020, Singh returned to Canada on a visa to earn a living as a truck driver. He returned to his job after his release from custody.

"I don’t have any words to explain my happiness," Singh said in a social media post.

