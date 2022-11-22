 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fauci bids farewell in final White House briefing: ‘I gave it all I got’

After more than fifty years in government, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, briefed reporters from the White House for the last time Tuesday, delivering what he called his "final message" from that podium, urging Americans to get their COVID-19 booster shots. "We know it's safe. we know that it is effective. So my message and my final message, may be the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community," Fauci said in a final pitch to the public. Fauci announced earlier this year that he will leave the federal government in December. He is the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and also chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. Asked how he'd like Americans to remember his service in government, Fauci said he'll let others "judge the value or not" of his accomplishments.

Anthony Fauci urged Americans to keep up with their COVID-19 vaccinations in his final briefing from the White House on Tuesday, saying he hopes he’s remembered as a dedicated public servant despite GOP criticism of his pandemic-era advice.

“I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments,” said Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who will retire in December after 54 years in the federal government.

“What I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years, I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field,” he told reporters at the White House. “So if they want to remember me, whether they judge rightly or wrongly, what I’ve done, I gave it all I got for many decades.”

He said that he’ll “cooperate fully” if Republicans demand that he testify in oversight hearings when they take over the House next year, as they have promised.

“We can defend and explain and stand by everything that we said,” he said. “So I have nothing to hide.”

