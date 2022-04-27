Fauci claims the US is 'out of the pandemic phase' as China's COVID stress grows, and more virus news

Take a look at COVID-19 news for today, April 27.

Dr. Fauci says we're in 'a different moment' but the pandemic isn't over

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the coronavirus is under better control in the United States. but the pandemic isn't over — and the challenge is how to keep improving the situation.

“We are in a different moment of the pandemic,” said Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, in an interview with The Associated Press.

After a brutal winter surge, “we've now decelerated and transitioned into more of a controlled phase,” he said. “By no means does that mean the pandemic is over.” Read more on what he said here:

Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing

Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down.

On Wednesday, China reported 14,222 new cases, the vast majority of which were asymptomatic. The country is battling its largest outbreak since the pandemic was first reported in Wuhan in late December 2019. See what that means here:

WHO and UNICEF say a 'perfect storm' of disease is coming

The World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund warned of an increased risk of measles spread, with worldwide cases up nearly 80% so far in 2022 compared with 2021.

"Almost 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, compared to 9,665 during the first two months of 2021," the organizations said in a news release on Wednesday, noting there were 21 "large and disruptive" outbreaks, many in Africa and the East Mediterranean region. Get more info and data here:

***

Get more COVID-19 news here: