Fauci: It's 'possible' we'll be wearing masks in 2022

As the United States nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as the nation may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year.
Asked by CNN's Dana Bash whether he thinks Americans will still need to wear masks next year, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, replied: "You know, I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality."
The comments from Fauci come as the U.S. nears a full year in its fight against the virus. Read more:
Here's an update on developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
COVID-19 trends may be encouraging in recent weeks, but a new forecast offered a grim reminder the U.S. is not in the clear. More than 497,500 Americans have died of COVID-19. Another 91,000 Americans are projected to lose their life to the virus by June 1, the latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows.
With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death.
- Health officials in the nation's capital are enlisting religious leaders to try to overcome vaccine reluctance in the Black community. Black residents make up nearly half of Washington’s population, but nearly three-fourths of the city’s virus deaths.
Tennessee is one of a handful of states that are moving the families of medically frail children up the vaccine priority list.
- The British government declared Sunday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the U.K.'s lockdown.
- Israel has started lifting its coronavirus restrictions and reopening its economy after a nearly two-month long lockdown. Shops, museums, libraries, and malls are reopening Sunday along with most grade and high school classes.
- Tanzania’s president is finally acknowledging that his country has a coronavirus problem after claiming for months that the disease had been defeated by prayer.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.
---