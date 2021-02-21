Fauci: It's 'possible' we'll be wearing masks in 2022

As the United States nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as the nation may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash whether he thinks Americans will still need to wear masks next year, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, replied: "You know, I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality."

The comments from Fauci come as the U.S. nears a full year in its fight against the virus. Read more:

