 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters
0 comments
AP

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News