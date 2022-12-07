FBI got tip about Colorado Springs shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

On Saturday Nov. 19th there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22 year-old gunman killed 5 people and injured 25 more after opening fire with an AR-15 style assault rifle. These are the headlines most news outlets are reporting on but there are several facts that are receiving less coverage. This video covers those missing pieces.
DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later.
The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.
In this image from video provided by Leslie Bowman, Anderson Lee Aldrich surrenders to police at a home where his mother, Laura Voepel, was renting a room in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 18, 2021. According to sealed law enforcement documents verified by The Associated Press, Aldrich's actions brought SWAT teams and the bomb squad to the normally quiet neighborhood, forced the grandparents to flee for their lives and prompted the evacuation of 10 nearby homes to escape a possible bomb blast.
Leslie Bowman - handout one time use, Leslie Bowman
Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home last year and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them. Details of the case remain sealed, but an arrest affidavit verified by the AP detailed how Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was upset the grandparents were moving to Florida because it would get in the way of Aldrich's plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing.
As part of the FBI’s probe, the agency said it coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which had responded to the June 18, 2021, call from Aldrich’s grandparents and arrested Aldrich on felony menacing and kidnapping charges. But the FBI closed its assessment of Aldrich about a month after getting the tip.
“With state charges pending, the FBI closed its assessment on July 15, 2021,” the FBI said.
Read more of the story here:
Photos: Scenes of mourning after Colorado Springs shooting
Leia-jhene Seals, left, hugs Carter Rodriguez outside All Souls Unitarian Church before a vigil for the victims of an overnight fatal shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
R.J. Lewis, center, attends a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church with others, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a fatal shooting at gay nightclub Club Q late the night before. Lewis was at Club Q when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub killing several people and injuring multiple others. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Tyrice Kelley, center right, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a service held at All Souls Unitarian Church following an overnight fatal shooting at the gay nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)
Parker Seibold
Tyler Johnston, right, comforts his friend Joshua Thurman at a makeshift memorial near Club Q, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Thurman was inside the gay nightclub when a gunman opened fire the night before, killing several people and injuring multiple others before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
Helen H. Richardson
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis at a vigil for the victims of the Saturday night Club Q shooting at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Seals was performing when a 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub, killing at least several people and injuring multiple others. Lewis was also at the nightclub. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
RJ Sangosti
Tyler Johnston, left, his fiance Keenan Mestas-Holmes, center, and their friend Atlas Pretzeus hug one another while paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The trio have close friends that were involved in the shooting. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
Helen H. Richardson
Flowers lay at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Catherine Wiggs grieves near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing at least five people and leaving multiple others injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Tim Bates, Erric Ramirez, Malissa Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, and Fred Ramirez deliver flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub, Club Q, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Michael Robert Travis performs taps while his husband, Michael Travis, films on his phone near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub, Club Q, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Kristen Morris and her son, Kai Morris, 6, walk away from a memorial Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night. Morris wanted to share kindness and she and her two sons placed painted crosses on the memorial. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Nelly Brusnell signs a cross on the chest of Ivanna Brusnell after placing flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a fatal shooting occurred late Saturday night. Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at the gay nightclub, Club Q, killing several people and leaving multiple people injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Crystal and Ella Mondragon place flowers at a makeshift memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP PhotoGeneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Fred Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, Tim Bates, and Malissa Ramirez grieve near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, where a shooting occurred late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Geneva Heffernan
Sophie Kamerrer, left, and Torrey Lovett embrace while visiting a makeshift memorial near Club Q Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, after a shooting Saturday night at the Colorado Springs, Colo., bar. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
R.J. Lewis sobs in the pews of All Souls Unitarian Church at the start of a service held for people to mourn following a fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Lewis was at the club when the shooting occurred Saturday night. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)
Parker Seibold
People gather around a memorial Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Flowers and messages cover a memorial Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Christian Murdock
Sister Unity lights candles at a memorial for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
A memorial sprang up for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Musician Ryan Cassata sings for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
British intersex activist, comedian Seven Graham hugs his Beagle service dog, "Scotty," as they attend a memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Sister Unity, left, and Dan Mryglot light up candles at a memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
People light up candles at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco's WeHo in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!