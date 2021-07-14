FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case, Justice Department watchdog says

When they did respond, the report said, FBI officials made "numerous and fundamental errors" and also violated bureau policies. Among the missteps was a failure to conduct any investigative activity after until more than a month after a meeting with USA Gymnastics. Agents interviewed by phone one of three athletes, but never spoke with two other gymnasts despite being told they were available to meet.

The watchdog investigation also found that when the FBI's Indianapolis field office's handling of the matter came under scrutiny, officials there did not take any responsibility for the missteps and gave incomplete and inaccurate information to internal FBI inquiries.

The FBI rebuked its own employees who failed to act in the case and said it "should not have happened."

"The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the Report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization," the agency said in a statement.

"The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters," the statement said. "We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the Report do not happen again."