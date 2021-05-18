FBI investigates Asian-American teen's death as hate crime

DENVER (AP) — The FBI has revealed that it is now investigating the 2017 death of an Asian-American teen in Colorado as a possible hate crime.

The federal agency said in a statement Monday to KCNC-TV that it was probing the death of Maggie Long a “hate crime matter.”

Long’s death was ruled a homicide and authorities later released composite sketches of at least three men they were believed involved in her death. No arrests have been made.

The FBI did not provide any information about why agents are looking at the possibility of a hate crime and did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages from The Associated Press on Tuesday seeking comment.

Long’s body was found inside her family’s home in December 2017 in Bailey, a mountain community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Denver, after a fire broke out there following a report of a disturbance.

Investigators believe there was altercation between Long, 17, and her assailants before the fire started. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw has said that Long was “purposely set on fire and burned alive.”

A Beretta handgun, an AK-47-style rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a green safe and jade figurines were stolen from the home, authorities have said.