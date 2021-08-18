FBI joins criminal probe in Colorado voting equipment breach

Peters said that Griswold's investigation is an attempt at a takeover of Mesa County’s elections in one of Colorado’s last Republican strongholds. Peters also alleged that the investigation is an attempt by Griswold and Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to “control the way you vote," she told the South Dakota audience.

The dispute is the latest illustration of how the November 2020 election that is a distant memory for many remains front and center for some far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump. A Republican-led audit of Arizona ballots has been going on for months despite any evidence to support the review.

The federal inquiry adds yet another layer to the political brawl between Griswold and Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. The feud came to a head last week when Griswold accused Peters of assisting in the security breach by directing staff to turn off video surveillance of its voting equipment before a May 25 software update and allowing a non-employee into the elections office at that time.

Griswold appointed Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to supervise the county’s upcoming elections and a three-person advisory committee to assist Reiner. Griswold also ordered Mesa County to replace its voting equipment due to the posting of the county’s voting equipment passwords on a far-right blog.