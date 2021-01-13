FBI, Justice Department leaders stay out of sight after riot

Gerson, who became acting attorney general after Barr resigned at the end of George H.W. Bush's administration, said he was visible during his brief span leading the department, which included catastrophes like the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

“I didn’t have any political problems. I was empowered to speak for the Department of Justice in the administration that I was in,” Gerson said. But, he said, "that was me, and that was then. And now it's Donald Trump.

“I can understand why the deputy attorney general and the director of the FBI want to refrain from putting themselves out in public when you have such an uncertain president right now," he added.

He said he was heartened by the business-as-usual approach to Tuesday's press conference and the message that many more charges were expected. David Gomez, a former FBI national security official in Seattle, said that even without the involvement of the top officials, the department has still communicated to the public that it takes the investigation seriously.

“They're probably just being careful to keep the politics out of it and make it more of a criminal case,” Gomez said. “When you inject the director of the FBI into the mix, even though that's the expectation as the head of the agency, this situation is so volatile that I think they probably said, ‘Discretion is the better part of valor,’ and let's just let” other officials handle it.

