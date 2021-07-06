FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

The group called themselves “a Bible study” but also talked about firearms training events, the FBI said. During a Feb. 12 meeting, Duong discussed a Virginia secession movement that he said would be peaceful, according to the affidavit.

A man whom Duong described as a member of the Three Percenters far-right militia movement addressed a group meeting on March 20, the affidavit said. Duong said his loosely affiliated, unnamed group was similar to a militia based in northern Virginia but that his group’s mission was different because they “can’t be out in the open” and needed to be “a little bit more cloak and dagger,” the agent wrote.

Duong said he went to the Jan. 6 rally in Washington alone and dressed in all black to look like a “member of Antifa," referring to the anti-fascist activists who often gather at protests, the affidavit said.

“He also said he did not necessarily approve of actions taken on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol and that it probably did more to hurt President Trump than to help him,” the FBI agent wrote.

In May and in June, the undercover agent and Duong discussed making and testing Molotov cocktails, according to the affidavit. It says Duong repeatedly talked about engaging in violence against groups that don't share his views.