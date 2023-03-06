On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The FBI and Mexican officials say four U.S. citizens were kidnapped by gunmen after crossing into Mexico. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the four were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups.

» National transportation authorities say a corporate jet may have experienced stability problems before the severe buffeting that caused the death of a passenger.

» Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport made contact with each other near the gate area.

» Election officials in Florida, Missouri and West Virginia say they are withdrawing from a bipartisan, multistate effort aimed at ensuring the accuracy of voter rolls that has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

» Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a study out Monday in Nature Climate Change.

» French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024.

» The government is rolling out a new “dashboard” that lets travelers see which which airlines let families with young children sit together on flights at no extra cost.

» Police say one person is dead and two are fighting for their lives after unfounded fears of gunfire led to a stampede at the end of a rap concert in upstate New York.

» In this week's religion roundup, a sacred, sinking town in India faces a grim future.