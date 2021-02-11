FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations

At least one Austin contractor recently received a federal grand jury subpoena for records related to work on Paxton's home, according to a document obtained by the AP and a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The subpoena calls on the contractor to testify before a grand jury and to provide invoices, communications, receipts, payment records and other documents. The FBI declined to comment.

Paxton’s defense attorney, Philip Hilder, declined to comment. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing.

Paul’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Paul gave $25,000 to Paxton’s 2018 reelection campaign and employs a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extramarital affair, but the full nature of their relationship remains unclear. According to the lawsuit, the woman works as a construction project manager.

Paul has been under FBI investigation since at least 2019. Last year, he launched a campaign of counter allegations against the agents, federal judges and other businessmen and officials.

Paxton hired an outside lawyer to investigate these claims in September before dropping the case when it became public. The hire was one of four acts that appeared to help Paul and prompted Paxton’s eight top deputies to report him to the FBI for alleged abuse of office and bribery.

