FBI: QAnon backer from Iowa was among 1st to breach Capitol

The FBI's statement cited video footage showing Jensen leading a crowd of people toward Goodman, who was by himself and armed only with a baton.

Jensen ignored Goodman's orders to stop and put his hands up and led the crowd toward the officer in a menacing manner, the court filing said. Goodman was forced to retreat up a flight of stairs toward the Senate chamber to seek backup.

“The video footage captures Jensen chasing the officer up the stairs and shouting at the officer,” Williams wrote. “Twice more, the officer orders Jensen to stop and raises his hand to keep Jensen from advancing. Both times Jensen continued to advance in a menacing manner, with the crowd following behind him, forcing the officer to continue to retreat.”

Ultimately, Goodman got to an area occupied by several additional officers, who were able to stop the rioters from advancing. Many have praised Goodman for keeping the attackers from getting inside the Senate chamber while members were still present.

At the time, senators had been debating an effort backed by some Republicans to refuse to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory in key swing states. The attack left a police officer dead and delayed congressional action for hours. Jensen is among dozens of people facing charges.