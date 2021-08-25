FBI searches Detroit City Hall, 2 council members' homes

DETROIT (AP) — FBI agents on Wednesday searched offices at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two City Council members, just a few weeks after another councilman was charged in an alleged bribery scheme.

Agents and state police were seen at the homes of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson. Agents also were seen leaving City Hall with boxes.

There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection.

“The citizens of Detroit have a right to a city government that is free of corruption,” Tim Waters, head of the FBI in Detroit, told reporters outside City Hall. “No one is being charged today. Simply what we're doing today is collecting evidence.”

Authorities have been investigating Detroit-area corruption for years.

Ayers’ name emerged several years ago in a bribery investigation involving towing magnate Gasper Fiore, according to The Detroit News. She has not been charged in that investigation.