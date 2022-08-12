FBI took 11 sets of classified docs from Mar-a-Lago, report says

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, including some materials marked as "top secret/SCI," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that FBI agents removed about 20 boxes from former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, including binders, sets of classified government materials, photographs and at least one handwritten note.

Federal agents reportedly seized one set of "top secret/SCI" documents, the highest level of classification. Agents took four sets of "top secret" documents, three sets of "secret" documents and three sets of "confidential" documents, the lowest level of classification, the Journal reported.

It's not known what these classified documents were specifically about.

Among the items taken from Trump's resort was a document about pardoning Roger Stone, a staunch Trump ally who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress during its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Trump pardoned Stone before leaving office, shielding Stone from a three-year prison term.)

It's unclear how the Stone-related document seized during the search is tied to the broader criminal probe into Trump's potential mishandling of classified materials.

During the search, FBI agents also recovered a document about the "President of France," according to the WSJ report, which didn't provide other details about the document.

The FBI search at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday was followed by days of silence from the Justice Department, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the department had moved to unseal the search warrant and two attachments, including an inventory list, but also stressed that some of the department's work must happen outside of public view.

"We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations," Garland said, while explaining that he would not provide more detail about the basis of the search.

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.”

Trump himself has been given at least some of the records the government was seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.

In a statement Friday, Trump claimed that the documents seized by agents at his Florida club were “all declassified," and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department if asked.

While incumbent presidents have the power to declassify information, that authority lapses as soon as they leave office and it was not clear if the documents seized by federal agents under the warrant have ever been declassified. Trump also retained the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.