 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

  • Updated
  • 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

More specific details weren’t released, and a message was left with the FBI.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns election deniers pose threat to democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News