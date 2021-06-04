FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

The drug also shouldn't be given to people at risk for some cancers, because of a potential risk for certain thyroid tumors, the FDA said.

Patients inject Wegovy (pronounced wee-GOH’-vee) weekly under their skin. Like other weight-loss drugs, it’s to be used along with exercise, a healthy diet and other steps like keeping a food diary.

Novo Nordisk sells two semaglutide versions for controlling blood sugar in Type 2 diabetics: a daily pill called Rybelsus and Ozempic, which patients inject weekly. The Danish company hasn’t disclosed Wegovy’s list price, but Ozempic typically costs $850 or more per month without insurance.

Wegovy builds on a trend in which makers of relatively new diabetes drugs test them to treat other conditions common in diabetics. For example, popular diabetes drugs Jardiance and Novo Nordisk’s Victoza now have approvals for reducing risk of heart attack, stroke and death in heart patients.

Phylander Pannell, 49, of Largo, Maryland, joined a patient study after cycles of losing and then regaining weight. She said she received Wegovy, worked out several times a week and lost 65 pounds over 16 months.

“It helped curb my appetite and it helped me feel full faster,” said Pannell. “It got me on the right path.”