FDA confirms single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective and safe

Still, in every country it was highly effective against the most serious symptoms, and early study results showed no hospitalizations or deaths starting 28 days after vaccination.

While the overall effectiveness numbers may suggest the J&J candidate isn't quite as strong as two-dose competitors, all of the world's COVID-19 vaccines have been tested differently, making comparisons nearly impossible. While it wouldn't be surprising if one dose turns out to be a little weaker than two doses, policymakers will decide if that's an acceptable trade-off to get more people vaccinated faster.

J&J was on track to become the world's first one-dose option until earlier this month, Mexico announced it would use a one-dose version from China's CanSino. That vaccine is made with similar technology as J&J's but initially was developed as a two-dose option until beginning a one-dose test in the fall.

The rival Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being used in the U.S. and numerous other countries must be kept frozen, while the J&J shot can last three months in the refrigerator, making it easier to handle. AstraZeneca's vaccine, widely used in Europe, Britain and Israel, is made similarly and also requires refrigeration but takes two doses.