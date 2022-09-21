Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.

New York’s attorney general has sued former President Donald Trump and his company, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit was filed Wednesday in state court in New York.

President Joe Biden has declared that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine. Biden on Wednesday delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia’s invasion to the international body, saying abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.”

Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

Pope Francis spoke out against the cruelty suffered by the Ukrainian people in Saint Peter's Square.

The Kansas City Royals have fired longtime general manager Dayton Moore, who took the club from a perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its return to mediocrity.

Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site. KABC-TV reports that the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. Cesar apparently wandered onto the site Tuesday night and fell into the hole, which was about 15 feet deep and 3 feet wide.

Roger Federer says he is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.

The International Space Station is welcoming three new residents following a smooth Russian launch. The Soyuz capsule rocketed into orbit from Kazakhstan on Wednesday and, just three hours later, pulled up at the space station. Two Russians and one American are checking in for a six-month stay.