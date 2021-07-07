Fed officials discuss timing of reducing bond purchases

“Several of these (officials) emphasized that the (Fed) should be patient” about making any changes to its bond purchase plans, the minutes said.

After the June 15-16 meeting, the Fed issued a statement and a set of economic projections that signaled that it would potentially dial back its low-interest rate policies earlier than it had previously projected. The policymakers forecast that they would hike the Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate twice by the end of 2023. In March, they had indicated no rate hikes would occur before 2024.

Most economists still expect a reduction, or tapering, of those purchases to begin by late this year or early next year, with an announcement of the change potentially occurring in late August at the Fed's annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Some differences over the timing of the tapering have emerged among the Fed's regional bank presidents, with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan saying last week that he favored pulling back on the purchases “sooner rather than later.”

Yet San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, in an interview with The Associated Press, said last week that it would be “appropriate” to consider tapering later this year or early next year. But she cautioned that the economy is “far from full employment,” one of the Fed's two goals, along with price stability.

