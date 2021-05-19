Fed officials in April cautioned about inflation pressures

At its April meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0% to 0.25%, where it has been since March 2020, when the central bank slashed rates after the pandemic hit and millions of people were losing their jobs.

The Fed discussions took place on April 27-28 and the minutes were released with the customary three-week delay.

The Fed will next meet on June 15-16 against a backdrop of rising concerns in financial markets that inflation, after years of being dormant, may have started to accelerate.

The government reported last week that consumer prices jumped in April by 0.8%, the largest monthly gain in more than a decade, with prices rising across a wide range of products.

Powell and other Fed officials have insisted that the inflation seen now will prove to be transitory, a product of a re-opening economy and supply bottlenecks. They believe that in a few months, price gains will slow to a more sustainable pace.

However, some analysts are concerned that the Fed's insistence on keeping interest rates at such low levels could lead to an inflationary surge that will be hard to bring under control. But Powell and other officials contend that if inflation does accelerate, they have the tools to bring it back under control, a point that officials emphasized in the minutes.

