Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

The central bank had signaled last year that it would likely start tapering its $120 billion-a-month in purchases of Treasurys and mortgage bonds once the economy had made “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and 2% average annual inflation.

“If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,” the Fed said in the statement it issued after its two-day meeting ended.

Inflation has risen enough to meet the Fed's test for substantial progress. And Powell said at his news conference that in his view, employment has “all but met" that test, too.

The Fed hasn’t hinted at how fast it will taper the purchases. But it is widely expected to pare its purchases of Treasurys by $10 billion a month and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion.