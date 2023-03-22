Here's a look at trending topics for today, March 22:
Fed rate hike
The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.
“The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient,” the Fed said in a written statement released after its two-day meeting.
At the same time, the Fed warned that the financial upheaval stemming from the collapse of two major banks is “likely to result in tighter credit conditions” and “weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.”
The central bank also signaled that it's likely nearing the end of its aggressive series of rate hikes. In a statement it issued, it removed language that had previously indicated that it would keep raising rates at upcoming meetings.
Ramadan
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began at sundown on Wednesday, as the faithful prepared for a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting intended to bring them closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.
For the next 30 days, Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking anything — even the tiniest sip of water — from sunrise to sunset. Many will strictly observe prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity as they seek to draw closer to God. Family and friends will gather for joyful nightly feasts.
This year many will struggle to afford holiday treats amid soaring prices fueled in part by the war in Ukraine. Iran, Egypt and Lebanon are grappling with economic crises that have weakened their local currencies, making things even more expensive.
East High School Denver
A student shot and wounded two administrators at a Denver high school Wednesday morning, after a handgun was found during a daily search of the boy that was being conducted because of behavioral issues, authorities said.
The 17-year-old suspect remained at large. Denver school officials, facing criticism over lax security, said they would put armed officers into the city's public high schools.
The shooting occurred at a school shaken by frequent lockdowns and violence, including the killing of a classmate that prompted East High School students to march on the Colorado Capitol earlier this month. Parents who converged on the 2,500-student campus on Wednesday faulted officials for not doing enough to protect their children.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 22
China says President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.” The trip that ended Wednesday signaled no new progress in ending the bloody conflict in Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin's standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China remained neutral in the conflict and its efforts were aimed at promoting peace talks. Wang also accused the U.S. of lacking impartiality and “fanning the flames” of the conflict by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO have supported Kyiv since the start of the conflict, while China is widely seen as providing economic support for Putin's regime.
Japan’s prime minister has pledged to provide Poland with development support to help the European country assist neighboring Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion. Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw a day after Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida said Japan would offer the Polish government development assistance in lights of "the increasing burden on Poland due to the prolonged invasion of Ukraine.” Japan usually provides the type of promised aid to developing countries, which Poland is no longer, but Kishida says the Japanese government is making a special exception.
Russia exploding drones have killed at least four people at a student dormitory in Ukraine before dawn. The barrage Wednesday came just hours after Japan’s prime minister left Kyiv following a show of support for the country and as Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow where his proposal for ending the war appeared to be a non-starter. It wasn’t clear whether the dormitories were occupied at the time of the attack. The barrage drew a scathing response from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day after Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed China’s proposals for negotiating an end to the war.
Health experts proposed detailed plans for a gradual end to anti-virus controls, but the Chinese government rebuffed them and dropped restrictions in December with no preparations to cope with the chaotic aftermath, The Associated Press has found. Over a year ago, scientists called on authorities to begin preparations for reopening. But Beijing took none of the steps experts said were needed before dropping controls. Millions of older people weren’t vaccinated, and hospitals weren’t reinforced for a possible surge in cases. Experts and scientific models estimate China’s lack of preparation led to hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.
A report says 26% of the world’s population doesn’t have access to safe drinking water and 46% lacks access to basic sanitation. The U.N. World Water Development Report 2023 came Tuesday on the eve of the first major U.N. conference on water in over 45 years. The report paints a stark picture of the huge gap that needs to be filled to meet U.N. goals to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. The report's editor-in-chief, Richard Connor, says the estimated cost of meeting the goals is between $600 billion and $1 trillion a year. The three-day U.N. Water Conference opens Wednesday.
Doctors testified on the second day of trial in Utah, where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of crashing into a skier at Deer Valley Resort, leaving him concussed and with four broken ribs. A radiologist testified Wednesday morning that the ski collision left 76-year-old Terry Sanderson with lasting injuries including brain damage. A neuropsychologist told jurors the crash caused Sanderson to rapidly deteriorate. Paltrow, an actor-turned-wellness tycoon, has vehemently denied the allegations and has filed a symbolic $1 countersuit alleging that the man suing her was responsible. Paltrow may testify Thursday, but likely will take the stand Friday.
President Joe Biden welcomed a high-wattage collection of singers, authors, artists and humanitarians to the White House on Tuesday to present them with medals — and then stole the show himself with a quip about seeking reelection. Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and Gladys Knight were among the 22 people and organizations being honored. When author Colson Whitehead’s award was announced, Biden noted the novelist had already won back-to-back Pulitzer Prizes. The president, who is expected to announce for reelection this spring, quickly picked up on that and joked that he was looking “for a back-to-back myself.”
Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.
Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009. Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, then walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, struck out on a full-count pitch.