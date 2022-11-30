 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fed to keep rates higher; Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies; DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there longer to fight a stubborn bout of inflation.
  • Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79.
  • Delivery company DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, about 6% of its total workforce, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details in our episode show notes.

Watch Now: Holiday markets open across Europe, and more of today's top videos

Christmas lights are starting to sparkle as holiday markets open across Europe, watch a curious humpback whale play with divers in an incredible encounter, and more of today's top videos.

Gingerbread and glühwein: The best Christmas markets in Europe this year
World

Gingerbread and glühwein: The best Christmas markets in Europe this year

Christmas markets are great places for finding unique stocking fillers.

Unbelievable! Curious humpback whale plays with diver in incredible encounter
World

Unbelievable! Curious humpback whale plays with diver in incredible encounter

It may be big, but it just wants to play. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Watch fans go crazy after Team USA beats Iran 1-0
Soccer

Watch fans go crazy after Team USA beats Iran 1-0

With this win, team USA advances to the knockout round. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Two never-before-seen minerals found in gigantic meteorite
World

Two never-before-seen minerals found in gigantic meteorite

Never before seen minerals were discovered in a gigantic meteorite, offering researchers possible clues about how the space rocks are formed. …

'It's always scary': Medics in Ukraine's 'meat grinder' city of Bakhmut
World

'It's always scary': Medics in Ukraine's 'meat grinder' city of Bakhmut

As Russian forces poured across Ukraine's borders, Palych knew that pain, suffering and injuries would follow in the ensuing war and his train…

Spewing lava and hot ash from world's largest active volcano in Hawaii
National

Spewing lava and hot ash from world's largest active volcano in Hawaii

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, has come to life, venting clouds of steam and smoke,

Two militia leaders guilty of sedition in US Capitol assault
National

Two militia leaders guilty of sedition in US Capitol assault

Two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were found guilty of sedition on Tuesday in the most high…

Football fashion: Team spirit with a traditional Qatari flair
World

Football fashion: Team spirit with a traditional Qatari flair

Qatar 2022 has many unique features. One of them is the football fashion.

U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades

