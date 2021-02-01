Fed up judge serts meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis

Andy Bales, the CEO of the homeless shelter Union Rescue Mission who was with the judge during the tour, said what they saw was “despicable.”

“These ladies were suffering out there in the rain, in the cold. Some didn't have shoes,” Bales said Monday.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring mental health and substance abuse issues among those living on the streets, the judge compared homelessness to “a significant natural disaster in Southern California with no end in sight.”

The judge has asked officials to outline the steps the city has taken and intends to take to tackle homelessness at the hearing Carter called for Thursday at the Downtown Women’s Center, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. The hearing will address whether the court should deploy remedies to deal with the crisis, the judge wrote.

Conway said possible actions include a consent decree, which would effectively end the lawsuit with a settlement giving Carter ultimate power to order the city and county to build shelters and provide services.

“There’s a real possibility that Los Angeles’ new Homeless Czar could be a federal judge,” Conway said.