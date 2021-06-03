Federal agency: Nevada flower near mine should be protected

Scientists say the plant plays an integral role in the desert ecosystem by stabilizing soils, dispersing seeds and creating a sort of oasis that provides rare food and moisture for bees and other pollinators.

The service said a 2019 survey estimated the plant's global population totaled 43,921 — all at the mine site. But it said in Thursday's finding that an unprecedented rodent attack during severe drought last summer damaged or destroyed more than half the plants.

It said that herbivory combined with the potential impact from the mining project would reduce the flower's population by an estimated 70% to 88% — “or from 43,921 individuals to roughly 5,289-8,696 individuals.”

Ioneer is proposing to salvage most of the remaining plants by transplanting them to another location, the service said.

“However, we are uncertain whether the salvage operation will succeed because current research indicates that Tiehm's buckwheat is a soil specialist, that adjacent unoccupied sites are not suitable for all early life-history stages, and there has been no testing and multiyear monitoring on the feasibility of successfully transplanting the species,” the agency said.