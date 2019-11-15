Federal authorities charge 29 in Florida corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department charged 29 people in the Florida Panhandle, including a federal official, after a months-long investigation into “widespread public corruption” over misused federal farm money.

During a Friday news conference in Panama City, Florida, federal authorities described a scheme that defrauded taxpayers of more than $373,000 intended for drought-stricken farmers.

At the center of the federal investigation is a county-level director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, Duane Edward Crawson, who authorities said masterminded “a broad-based conspiracy to steal government drought assistance funds and hide the actions through identify theft, tax evasion, and other federal crimes with a criminal network of more than two dozen other people.”

“These individuals betrayed their duty as public servants and as citizens in a shallow but breathtakingly bold effort to lie, cheat, and steal from their fellow citizens and our federal government,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe for the Northern District of Florida.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said Crawson devised a kickback scheme in which he and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent drought assistance claims.