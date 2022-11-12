DALLAS (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown.
Just In
Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
There was no time frame given for the drawing. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. Get the latest here.
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington.
A fourth-generation member of the Tyson family faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass after authorities say he was found sleeping in someone else’s home.
Judge Mark Pittman said Thursday that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.
A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Get the latest.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
Check out the latest results in key races in Arizona and Nevada, where vote-counting is slow but crucial to which party controls Congress.
Biden hopes for Brittney Griner's release; Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi, and more top news
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after her husband Paul Pelosi's assault. Get that and more trending news.