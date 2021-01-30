Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot

Three self-described members of a paramilitary group were charged with conspiracy this month and accused of plotting the attack on the Capitol. But the new charges against Pezzola and Pepe appear to be the first conspiracy cases involving alleged members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group of self-described “Western chauvinists.”

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, said in a court filing Friday that Pezzola “showed perseverance, determination, and coordination in being at the front lines every step along the way before breaking into the Capitol,” and that his actions in shattering the window and allowing an initial group of rioters to stream through "cannot be overstated.”

Pezzola was later seen on video inside the Capitol with a cigar, having what he called a “victory smoke," and boasting that he “knew we could take this” over, Sherwin wrote. He argued the remarks showed Pezzola “invested a significant personal effort to take over the Capitol and that he did so in coordination with others.”