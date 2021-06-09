Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

In court papers, attorneys for McMaster and the Corrections Department wrote that Sigmon’s other attempts to stop his execution had already been denied in several courts. They argued that his “latest lawsuit is no reason to stop Sigmon’s scheduled execution” and is duplicative of his state circuit court lawsuit.

The state's attorneys also said that the U.S. Supreme Court has said courts should avoid questions of science behind which punishments are more painful than others, as a growing body of evidence suggests some of the drugs administered during lethal injections could inflict torturous pain while a paralyzing agent conceals suffering.

The federal court hearing comes a day after a state judge declined to halt the executions while a separate lawsuit over the revised capital punishment statute is pending. In that case, attorneys for the inmates argue they can't be shot or electrocuted because they were sentenced under the old law that made lethal injection the default method.

The judge gave little indication Wednesday how or when he would rule. “I understand the gravity of the matter,” Harwell said.