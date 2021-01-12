WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judge halts executions of last 2 Trump-era death row inmates, who were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tags
- Dcc
- Wire
- General News
- Coronavirus
- Infectious Diseases
- Diseases And Conditions
- Health
- Lung Disease
- 2019-2020 Coronavirus Pandemic
- Executions
- Criminal Punishment
- Law And Order
- Prisons
- Correctional Systems
- Death Penalty Controversy
- Social Issues
- Social Affairs
- National Courts
- Courts
- Judiciary
- Government And Politics
- National Governments
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.