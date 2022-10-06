Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law

New York To Restrict Gun Carrying After Supreme Court Ruling Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustli…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional.

In a ruling that doesn't take effect immediately, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby struck down key elements of the state's hurried attempt to rewrite its handgun laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The state can't ban people from carrying guns in New York City's subway system or Times Square, the judge ruled, though he said it did have a right to exclude guns from certain other locations, including schools.

Several of the state's new licensing rules went too far, he wrote, including one that required applicants to be of “good moral character,” and another that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts.

