Federal judge nixes Ohio's push for early redistricting data

The delay in releasing the redistricting data has sent states scrambling to come up with alternative plans. Many will not get the data until after their legal deadlines for drawing new districts, requiring them to either rewrite laws or ask the courts to allow them a free pass because of the delay. Candidates may not know yet whether they will live in the district they want to run in by the filing deadline. In some cases, if fights over new maps drag into the new year, primary elections may have to be delayed.