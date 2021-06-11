Federal judge won't halt upcoming South Carolina executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday declined to halt the upcoming executions of two South Carolina prisoners slated to die later this month under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law.

U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell issued the decision to let the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens continue after their attorneys argued in court that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal injection drugs.

Their executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The statute is aimed at restarting executions after an involuntary 10-year pause that the state attributes to an inability to procure the drugs.

Prisons officials say they still can’t get ahold of lethal injection drugs and have yet to put together a firing squad, meaning Sigmon and Owens would die in the state’s 109-year-old electric chair.

Attorneys for the two men have argued that death by electrocution is cruel and unusual, saying the new law moves the state toward less humane execution methods.