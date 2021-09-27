Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would have to get at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27. The policy covers teachers, along with other staffers, such as custodians and cafeteria workers.

The practical effect of the mandate was that teachers and other employees would be unable to work, beginning Tuesday, if they failed to get vaccinated. But, given the last-minute court order, it was unclear whether the city would immediately enforce its mandate.

As of Monday, 87% of all Department of Education employees have been vaccinated, including 90% of teachers, de Blasio said.

But lawyers for teachers argued Monday in papers submitted to the 2nd Circuit that teachers who are placed on unpaid leave because they have not complied with the order will be irreparably harmed if the appeals court failed to block the mandate.

The lawyers wrote that the city's order will “leave teachers and paraprofessionals without the resources to pay rent, utilities, and other essentials. The harm is imminent.”

They said the mandate would leave thousands of New York City children in the nation's largest school district without their teachers and other school workers.